Authorities charge a man in Lenoir County for a home burglary

The 34-year-old was charged on multiple counts for the burglary outside of Grifton.
The 34-year-old was charged on multiple counts for the burglary outside of Grifton.(Lenoir County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY(WITN) - A man here in the east is now behind bars for burglarizing a home.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crime in progress at a home on the 3700 Block of Hugo Road in Grifton Sunday morning.

Deputies say the suspect in a home burglary, 34-year-old Matthew Allen, initially was taken into custody on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office investigation, Allen had broken into the home at around 5:45 a.m. and was caught with a trailer loaded with the victim’s property.

Deputies say they recovered property that was also taken from by Allen on Thursday, April, 27, in locations where he allegedly stashed the items.

Allen is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of possession of stolen property, a felony count of obstructing justice, possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

