$50,000 reward offered for info on escapee

Authorities said Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from a Virginia prison over the weekend.
Authorities said Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from a Virginia prison over the weekend.(Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, VA. (WITN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo who they say escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

Marin Sotelo is wanted for escaping from the jail during the early morning hours of April 30th when police say he climbed a fence at the jail and drove away in a red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

FBI officials said Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26, could be driving a red Ford Mustang.
FBI officials said Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 26, could be driving a red Ford Mustang.(FBI)

Sotelo was in jail for federal weapons charges at the time of his escape. He is also charged with the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County in August of 2022.

On Monday police in North Carolina say they arrested Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, and charged her with assisting in his escape by allegedly having the car left in the parking lot for Sotelo to use to flee.

The FBI says they obtained a federal arrest warrant for Sotelo on May 1st after he was charged with escape from custody.

Police say Sotelo may be driving an early 2000 model Ford Mustang with North Carolina temporary tags.

If you have any information about Marin Sotelo, please contact your local police or FBI office.

