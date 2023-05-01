Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool, Breezy Weather to Start off the Week

Quiet Week Compared to the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cool and windy weather will stick around this week as an upper-level low camps out to our north. While a few rounds of clouds and showers may show up, dry air should absorb most of the raindrops before they reach the ground.

40s are expected overnight in inland areas with 50s along the coast. Sunshine quickly takes us back into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon. Similar lows and highs continue through the end of the week until we start to warm up. Daily winds increase to 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Best chance for a shower this week will be on Wednesday. Dewpoints in the 30s and 40s shouldn’t let many of those raindrops reach the surface.

Better rain chances arrive on Saturday as scattered showers develop off a passing disturbance. We’re hoping these will be quick and won’t disrupt many. Sunday might be the best day of the weekend, but we still can’t rule out the chance of a shower.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

