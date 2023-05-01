Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shooting generic
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor
Homicide in Bertie County
Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons send Mexico cartel’s cheap fentanyl into US
Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos when bees began to swarm.
Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids
De'Marion Hall, Jamonia Williams
Kinston home invasion lands two men in jail
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says