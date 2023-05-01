Uncovered truck or trailer loads could cost you thousands

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One ENC county is taking litter enforcement to the next level - and to the litter bug’s wallet.

Pitt County is entering part three of its year-long campaign to address what the county calls widespread littering and illegal trash dumping.

The county says that part three of the campaign, nicknamed “Tarp it or Ticket,” focuses on making sure that people know the rules and fines and penalties for littering, unsecured loads, and illegal trash dumping.

According to the county. the latest part of the littering campaign features various forms of advertising across print and digital mediums and new signs at county-owned office buildings and convenience centers that will have information about the rules for hauling and disposing of trash. This phase will be followed by the enforcement phase of the campaign.

Penalties for illegal dumping can be steep. According to the county, Illegal dumping can land an offender with penalties of up to $2,000. In addition to illegal dumping, county officials said that loads not tarped or tied down can lead to substantial fines.

The Tarp it or Ticket ad campaign runs from May 1st to June 30, the county says the enforcement phase will begin on July 1st.

