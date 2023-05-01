Two injured in fire that destroyed Craven County home
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is helping investigate a fire that destroyed a home in Craven County over the weekend.
The fire happened on Magellan Drive in Neuse Harbour off U.S. 70, east of New Bern around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said two people inside at the time went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.