Two injured in fire that destroyed Craven County home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is helping investigate a fire that destroyed a home in Craven County over the weekend.

The fire happened on Magellan Drive in Neuse Harbour off U.S. 70, east of New Bern around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said two people inside at the time went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

