Stroke survivor gives hope to victims

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month. The effects can be devastating.

One ENC woman proves there’s still hope after suffering a stroke.

Most people would say it’s amazing that Wendy Gardner is ranked number one in the USA for Para Archery.

But what’s even more amazing, is she survived a massive stroke ten days after giving birth to her first child.

“I had a horrible, horrible headache that people need to know is a definite sign. It was the worst headache of my life” Wendy Gardner says.

The next day, she was hospitalized for two weeks due to a stroke and went home paralyzed on her left side.

Gardner says she became inspired by her daughter who also competes in archery as well as someone she saw on tv.

“I saw a gentleman shooting that has no arms and shoots with his feet. i told my husband if he can do it there’s got to be some way that we can figure for me to do it” Gardner says.

ECU Health Director of Stroke and Neuroscience, Joanna Keeter, says Gardner’s type of stroke is called an Ischemic Stroke or “brain stroke.’

Strokes can happen to a person, regardless of age, gender or race, and people need to remember the acronym of “B.E.F.A.S.T.”

“B for balance, E for eyes or trouble seeing, F for facial droop , A for arm weakness, S for speech and T is just a reminder that time is important and you need to be urgent in seeking care” Keeter says.

Gardner says she’s glad she decided to take up a sport and encourages other stroke survivors to do the same.

She says there are many options available, regardless of a person’s ability, but just remember to get out there and have fun.

“You have to show up, you may not want to but you have to show up and do your best and don’t worry about looking silly because you probably will” Gardner says.

More than 800 thousand people have a stroke each year.

If you see someone experiencing signs, doctors say call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.