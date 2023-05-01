Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

State Marine Fisheries looking for stripped mullet advisors

(None)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A marine division agency is looking for people interested in playing a role on an advisory committee.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and others interested in sitting on the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.

The committee will assist the division in developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. Commercial and recreational fishermen from all coastal regions are desired, however, applicants can’t have significant fisheries violations within the past three years.

The division would also like to include on the advisory committee scientists as well as individuals or non-governmental organizations willing to discuss stakeholder interests and concerns.

Applications are available online here, at the Division of Marine Fisheries offices, or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by May 19, 2023, by email to MFC@ncdenr.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor
Homicide in Bertie County
Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Latest News

De'Marion Hall, Jamonia Williams
Kinston home invasion lands two men in jail
Public Parking Uptown Greenville
Greenville’s new uptown parking plan enforcement starts today
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather returns Monday; Sunny, breezy and cool week ahead
First Alert Forecast For May 1, 2023