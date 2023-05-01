State Marine Fisheries looking for stripped mullet advisors

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A marine division agency is looking for people interested in playing a role on an advisory committee.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and others interested in sitting on the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.

The committee will assist the division in developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. Commercial and recreational fishermen from all coastal regions are desired, however, applicants can’t have significant fisheries violations within the past three years.

The division would also like to include on the advisory committee scientists as well as individuals or non-governmental organizations willing to discuss stakeholder interests and concerns.

Applications are available online here, at the Division of Marine Fisheries offices, or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by May 19, 2023, by email to MFC@ncdenr.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.