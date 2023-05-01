SGA students accompany special needs students to prom

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The event that is considered by many to be the kick-off to graduation, it’s high school prom season in eastern North Carolina again, and one local school is continuing its tradition of making sure all students get to enjoy the rite of passage with their classmates.

Students from JH Rose High School in Greenville held their annual prom at the Greenville convention center this weekend.

Several freshman and sophomore members of Rose’s student government association forewent the traditional prom date and opted instead to escort their classmates who are part of the school’s special needs program.

According to Rose SGA advisor Luisa Haynes, the act of kindness is a long-standing tradition with JH Rose SGA.

Haynes said each member of the SGA that chooses to participate is paired with a special needs classmate early in the fall and spends time together on school work or social skills weekly throughout the school year capping it off with attending the prom.

JH Rose also operates a prom closet that provides free formal attire for any student in need of something to wear to the prom. Both girls’ and boys’ formal attire is donated throughout the year by students and area businesses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.