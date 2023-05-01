Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

SGA students accompany special needs students to prom

SGA students escorted special needs students to JH Rose's annual prom Saturday night.
SGA students escorted special needs students to JH Rose's annual prom Saturday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The event that is considered by many to be the kick-off to graduation, it’s high school prom season in eastern North Carolina again, and one local school is continuing its tradition of making sure all students get to enjoy the rite of passage with their classmates.

Students from JH Rose High School in Greenville held their annual prom at the Greenville convention center this weekend.

Several freshman and sophomore members of Rose’s student government association forewent the traditional prom date and opted instead to escort their classmates who are part of the school’s special needs program.

According to Rose SGA advisor Luisa Haynes, the act of kindness is a long-standing tradition with JH Rose SGA.

Haynes said each member of the SGA that chooses to participate is paired with a special needs classmate early in the fall and spends time together on school work or social skills weekly throughout the school year capping it off with attending the prom.

JH Rose also operates a prom closet that provides free formal attire for any student in need of something to wear to the prom. Both girls’ and boys’ formal attire is donated throughout the year by students and area businesses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor
Homicide in Bertie County
Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Latest News

The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
Highway 11 closed in Martin County after deadly tractor-trailer crash
Adult diapers littered this Pitt County highway.
Uncovered truck or trailer loads could cost you thousands
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
White House says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December