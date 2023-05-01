Pitt County Permitting Center closed for software updates

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county resource here in the east is closed three days this week.

The Pitt County Permitting Center will be closed for several days this week to work on configuring new software.

The software is designed to improve the overall permitting experience with Pitt County, including providing citizens with a web-based permitting application and submission process.

The center will be closed today, as well as Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.