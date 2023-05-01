Kinston home invasion lands two men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are in jail after an armed home invasion in Kinston on Sunday.

Jamonia Williams, 22, was charged with assault, three counts of second degree kidnapping, and first degree burglary, while De’Marion Hall was charged with assault by pointing a gun, three counts of second degree kidnapping and first degree burglary.

Police said it happened in the 1700 block of Queens Road. When officers arrived at the burglary in progress, they saw Hall and Williams running from the home.

The two are accused of going into the home and demanding money from those inside. Police said no one was injured during the home invasion.

