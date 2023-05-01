Highway 11 closed in Martin County after deadly tractor-trailer crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A truck driver is dead after state troopers say his tractor-trailer crashed this afternoon in Martin County.

The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 11 near Council Road, north of Bethel.

The Highway Patrol said the 18-wheeler, which was hauling corn, was heading south on the highway. They say the truck went off the road to the right and struck a highway culvert and overturned.

The driver was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, according to troopers.

The name of the driver has not yet been released yet.

Both lanes of Highway 11 have been closed as the wreckage is cleaned up, including clearing corn that was spilled onto the highway.

