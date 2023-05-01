Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Highway 11 closed in Martin County after deadly tractor-trailer crash

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A truck driver is dead after state troopers say his tractor-trailer crashed this afternoon in Martin County.

The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 11 near Council Road, north of Bethel.

The Highway Patrol said the 18-wheeler, which was hauling corn, was heading south on the highway. They say the truck went off the road to the right and struck a highway culvert and overturned.

The driver was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, according to troopers.

The name of the driver has not yet been released yet.

Both lanes of Highway 11 have been closed as the wreckage is cleaned up, including clearing corn that was spilled onto the highway.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor
Homicide in Bertie County
Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Latest News

The head-on collision happened Monday morning.
Head-on collision sends two to hospital
SGA students escorted special needs students to JH Rose's annual prom Saturday night.
SGA students accompany special needs students to prom
Adult diapers littered this Pitt County highway.
Uncovered truck or trailer loads could cost you thousands
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
White House says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December