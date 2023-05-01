Head-on collision sends two to hospital

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two women are in the hospital Monday after a head-on collision in Martin County.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning on NC 171 when state troopers say 43-year-old Amanda Vick of Jamesville was driving south and crossed over the center line into the path of a car driven by 55-year-old Mary Peed of Williamston who was driving north, causing the two cars to hit head-on.

According to state troopers, both of the women were flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

