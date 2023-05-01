Advertise With Us
Greenville’s new uptown parking plan enforcement starts today

Concerns rise just ahead of Greenville’s new uptown parking plan enforcement
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Uptown Parking Plan in Greenville goes into effect, today, May 1.

According to the city, the cost of on-street parking will be free for the first two hours and $1 per hour after with a three-hour maximum. The cost of surface lot parking will also be free for the first two hours and will then increase to $0.75 per hour with no limit.

In order to pay and find a specific parking zone, Drivers will need to download the Passport Parking app. Payments can also be made through kiosks or by calling the number on the paid parking signs posted around uptown.

The city is offering annual permits to residents and employees in any of the eight parking lots, including the parking garage. Residents can buy a reserved parking spot for $840 annually, or drivers can opt for an unreserved parking pass that allows unlimited use of all surface lots but excludes the parking garage for a yearly cost of $600.

Enforcement hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking around the courthouse and down to the Tar River will remain free.

