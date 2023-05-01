Advertise With Us
Greenville church opens food pantry

The Hope House had its grand opening on April 9th.
By Ellie Davis
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is working to ensure that no members of its community have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.

The NCDHHS says that over 590,000 households don’t have enough food to eat each day, but Lion of Judah Community Church is stepping up to ensure that no families are low on food or skipping meals.

Rows of canned fruits, vegetables, and soups are lining the shelves of The Judah Hope House in Greenville.

The Lion of Judah Community Church converted what was an unused building on the property, into a food pantry to serve families in need.

“This particular area here doesn’t really have somewhere where they can go pick up food or resources, they might need so I feel like it’s important to be here to serve the community” Shay Godley, a Hope House team member said.

The NCDHHS says that North Carolina has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation, leaving families to make difficult choices about the quality of food and the amounts of food they’re able to provide, and that food pantries like The Hope House are crucial.

“1.5 million North Carolinians or 11% of the states population do not know where their next meal is coming from, and that is a lot I believe in terms of talking about a million individuals. so as far as a food pantry opening up, it really is just important and pivotal to the community” NCDHHS Snap Outreach and Education Coordinator Konnie Tran said.

The community-based organization is currently running off of food donations from church members and offering canned items to families in need, focusing on offering nutritious options for those interested in taking advantage of the food pantry.

