Great Lakes Fire nearly 50% contained

The fire is now 49% contained.
The fire is now 49% contained.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest fire burning in the Croatan National Forest is nearly 50% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday morning that the Great Lakes Fire is 49% contained and remains at 32,400 acres.

The fire has been burning for 13 days and foresters said 1-1/4 inches of rain came on Sunday.

There are 200 people working on the fire that is expected to burn until the middle of June.

Foresters believe the cause was manmade and continue to investigate exactly how it started.

May 1, 2023
May 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

