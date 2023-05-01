Advertise With Us
Gala to support locs-centric pageant

BOLD LOCS Pageant Fundraiser Gala
BOLD LOCS Pageant Fundraiser Gala(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for an excuse to dress up this weekend, mark your calendars for Saturday.

The BOLD LOCS Fundraiser Gala, as the name implies, raises money for the pageant coming up in October.

Founder Kimberly Ward says she she wanted to put a stop to the negative stigma surrounding locs and to celebrate the instead.

The gala, on May 6th, will be at Bob Martin Event Center at 2900 Hwy 125 S. in Williamston.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event will run from 6-10 p.m.

Attendance is free, but guests are encouraged to donate. Visit their Facebook page to learn how.

You do need to be at least 25 to go to the gala.

The BOLD LOCS pageant is on October 14 and supports the idea that locs are beautiful and professional. It will begin at 6 p.m.

Contestants, who are required to have locs, must be at least eight years old.

