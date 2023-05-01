Advertise With Us
Free, family-friendly hurricane preparedness expo happening today

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east is educating the public on hurricane preparedness Monday.

Carteret County will host their annual hurricane preparedness expo to give the community an opportunity to learn from experts on how to prepare for hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes.

The free and family-friendly event will focus on education and informative presentations from local meteorologists, emergency managers, and community organizations.

Several vendors will also be on hand to display the products and services that are available before, during, and after a storm.

The expo will take place inside the Crystal Coast Civic Center between 4 and 7 p.m. this afternoon.

