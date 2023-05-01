Advertise With Us
Ferry Division unveils new email/text alert system

North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians have the chance to get notifications about their favorite ferry routes directly to their phones.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation launched the new Ferry Information Notification System. The department is calling this the FINS alert system.

Through FINS, people will be able to get notifications on specific ferry routes directly to either their phone or email. Notifications are to include delays, cancelations, and when the service will be back to normal.

“This is going to be a major benefit for our passengers,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “Getting timely information on schedule interruptions will allow ferry riders to make informed decisions on when and where to travel.”

To sign up for these alerts, go to the FINS webpage, and enter either your phone number or email address by your preference. The DOT does warn that data rates may apply for SMS Messaging.

