Ferry Division unveils new email/text alert system

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians have the chance to get notifications about their favorite ferry routes directly to their phones.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation launched the new Ferry Information Notification System. The department is calling this the FINS alert system.

Through FINS, people will be able to get notifications on specific ferry routes directly to either their phone or email. Notifications are to include delays, cancelations, and when the service will be back to normal.

“This is going to be a major benefit for our passengers,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “Getting timely information on schedule interruptions will allow ferry riders to make informed decisions on when and where to travel.”

To sign up for these alerts, go to the FINS webpage, and enter either your phone number or email address by your preference. The DOT does warn that data rates may apply for SMS Messaging.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.