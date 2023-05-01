Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ENC businesses are preparing for potential job vacancies ahead of college graduations

Businesses prepare for potential job vacancies left by college students
Businesses prepare for potential job vacancies left by college students(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It can be a tough time of year for some local businesses as college students leave the area after Spring commencements.

“Several of our employees are typically graduating or have exams so it’s a little hard because schedules shuffle up a little bit and we always have a pretty big turnover whenever the semester ends, particularly in the spring because of graduations and people deciding to do other things for the summer,” says the Scullery owner, Matthew Scully.

University Book Exchange Manager, Chad Thompson, also says, “As far as our employees go, they’re primarily college kids and they do stay in town for the most part but freshmen go home because dorms close.”

With another college semester nearly over, some businesses are looking to fill positions being left vacant by students.

“It had been quite difficult since the pandemic to find new people but that’s been a little bit better here recently with people coming downtown, having good visibility, so it’s not been too hard, and we have a pretty good crop of applicants this time,” Scully told WITN.

However, this time around... businesses are staying on top of the transition through prioritizing the hiring process year-round.

Scully says, “We take resumes, it’s just a simple resume drop by, and we’ll set up an interview and go from there.”

“We’re always accepting applications; you just have to come to the store and ask for an application. We do require kids who are able to work weekends, during football games and stuff like that, but we’re always accepting applications,” said Thompson.

ECU Spring commencement is Friday, May 5th at 10:30am and Pitt Community College’s Spring commencement is May 9th at 7pm.

Local businesses also say that the end of semester means students who are studying in other areas also return to Eastern North Carolina and help fill job vacancies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor
Homicide in Bertie County
Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Latest News

May is Stroke Awareness Month
Stroke survivor gives hope to victims
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool, Breezy Weather to Start off the Week
The Hope House had its grand opening on April 9th.
Greenville church opens food pantry
Ecu seniors have difficulty finding jobs with graduation right around the corner.
Employers look to hire college grads, but seniors still have issues finding job