ENC businesses are preparing for potential job vacancies ahead of college graduations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It can be a tough time of year for some local businesses as college students leave the area after Spring commencements.

“Several of our employees are typically graduating or have exams so it’s a little hard because schedules shuffle up a little bit and we always have a pretty big turnover whenever the semester ends, particularly in the spring because of graduations and people deciding to do other things for the summer,” says the Scullery owner, Matthew Scully.

University Book Exchange Manager, Chad Thompson, also says, “As far as our employees go, they’re primarily college kids and they do stay in town for the most part but freshmen go home because dorms close.”

With another college semester nearly over, some businesses are looking to fill positions being left vacant by students.

“It had been quite difficult since the pandemic to find new people but that’s been a little bit better here recently with people coming downtown, having good visibility, so it’s not been too hard, and we have a pretty good crop of applicants this time,” Scully told WITN.

However, this time around... businesses are staying on top of the transition through prioritizing the hiring process year-round.

Scully says, “We take resumes, it’s just a simple resume drop by, and we’ll set up an interview and go from there.”

“We’re always accepting applications; you just have to come to the store and ask for an application. We do require kids who are able to work weekends, during football games and stuff like that, but we’re always accepting applications,” said Thompson.

ECU Spring commencement is Friday, May 5th at 10:30am and Pitt Community College’s Spring commencement is May 9th at 7pm.

Local businesses also say that the end of semester means students who are studying in other areas also return to Eastern North Carolina and help fill job vacancies.

