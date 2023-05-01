Employers look to hire college grads, but seniors still have issues finding job

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Graduation is right around the corner for thousands of area students, but some ECU seniors say they are already having a tough time finding jobs, especially within their majors.

“I actually started job hunting all the way back in January, and the first barrier that I ran into was like, I think I started too early even though that’s what I was guided to do,” said ECU graduating senior Becca Sulpar.

Suplar just landed a job after five months of searching, but there were a few issues she ran into.

“I was talking to one mentor about it, and I’m having all these interviews, but why am I not hearing back like why am I not getting a job? He said there’s just so many people also interviewing, and I’m going into the health and wellness field, and it’s booming right now,” said Suplar.

Another student is having an even tougher time landing a job.

“Even with the experience I do have in leading production teams and leading different student organizations across departments, it just seems like no matter much experience you have it doesn’t really matter,” said ECU senior Bradley Peacock.

ECU’s Career Services Director says there has been a 3.9% increase in the job market from last spring, but it has slightly declined since January. He encourages graduates to remain optimistic, even though that’s something many students are struggling to do.

“I think there’s a bit of an over saturation sometimes of graduates or also just young working professionals, and it’s hard to be the one that’s like chosen out of a big pool of people,” said Allie Jessee, an ECU senior.

The Career Services Director also said the 2023 graduates might have more of a challenge since many did not have the opportunity to get internships during the pandemic. But a new report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers says that employers plan to hire about 4% more college graduates than they hired last year.

