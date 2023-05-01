Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU basketball adds two North Carolina natives to incoming class

Hayes, Richard join Pirates incoming class for 2023-24
LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball announced the signings of Cam Hayes and Callum Richard on Monday.

Hayes is a Greensboro native. The guard spent two seasons at NC State before transferring to Louisiana State last season. He averaged about 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Tigers. He was one of the highest rated players out of North Carolina in high school at Greensboro Day School.

“Cam is a talented, skilled guard who possesses an array of abilities. Cam can score the ball at all three levels, has a tremendous feel for the game, and can excel in our defensive schemes,” head coach Michael Schwartz said in a press release. “Cam is a student of the game and is very committed to improving his craft.  He’s an experienced player who has his best basketball ahead of him.  We are so excited to welcome Cam and his family to ECU!”

Richard played at Gaston Day School. He’s a center and averaged about 15 points and 9 rebounds per game. He was on the NCISAA 2A All-State Team.

“We are thrilled to bring another North Carolina high school talent in Callum Richard to ECU. He has been tremendously well coached by Coach McCallister at Gaston Day in Gastonia,” Schwartz stated. “Callum brings size, mobility, and a unique combination of shot blocking and scoring to our roster. More than anything, he further increases our culture of high character student-athletes.”

Hayes and Richard join the Pirates incoming class with Kansas transfer guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., Goldsboro wing Ta’Korrie Faison and center Cyr Malonga.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor
Homicide in Bertie County
Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County
Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide
After a police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home,...
Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

Latest News

Driver Martin Truex Jr. speaks during media day ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series...
Truex Jr snaps winless streak with win at Dover
ECU Pro Day Holton Ahlers
Conley alums Holton Ahlers and CJ Johnson sign UDFA with Seattle, other Pirates sign as UDFA
ECU baseball walks off in game one
12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane in suspended Friday game on walk-off, drop game two
Pitt CC baseball
PCC baseball wraps up regular season with home games