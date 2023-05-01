ECU basketball adds two North Carolina natives to incoming class

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball announced the signings of Cam Hayes and Callum Richard on Monday.

Hayes is a Greensboro native. The guard spent two seasons at NC State before transferring to Louisiana State last season. He averaged about 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists for the Tigers. He was one of the highest rated players out of North Carolina in high school at Greensboro Day School.

“Cam is a talented, skilled guard who possesses an array of abilities. Cam can score the ball at all three levels, has a tremendous feel for the game, and can excel in our defensive schemes,” head coach Michael Schwartz said in a press release. “Cam is a student of the game and is very committed to improving his craft. He’s an experienced player who has his best basketball ahead of him. We are so excited to welcome Cam and his family to ECU!”

Richard played at Gaston Day School. He’s a center and averaged about 15 points and 9 rebounds per game. He was on the NCISAA 2A All-State Team.

“We are thrilled to bring another North Carolina high school talent in Callum Richard to ECU. He has been tremendously well coached by Coach McCallister at Gaston Day in Gastonia,” Schwartz stated. “Callum brings size, mobility, and a unique combination of shot blocking and scoring to our roster. More than anything, he further increases our culture of high character student-athletes.”

Hayes and Richard join the Pirates incoming class with Kansas transfer guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., Goldsboro wing Ta’Korrie Faison and center Cyr Malonga.

