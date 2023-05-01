Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina torch run for non-profit

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local police officers will be participating in a law enforcement torch run today that plans to benefit a nonprofit organization here in the east.

The event will support Special Olympics North Carolina, a nonprofit that helps athletes with intellectual disabilities complete year-round sports programs.

Jacksonville Police Department officers will begin the run at the Department of Public Safety, travel down NC 24, and pass the torch to Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies for leg 5 at Piney Green Road.

The run begins this morning at 8:30 a.m.

