Craven Co. planned water outage for Adam’s Creed Road

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An estimated 700 to 800 people are to be impacted by a planned water outage and boil advisory later this week.

The Craven County Water System says the outage will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the people living in the Adam’s Creek Road area. This is to allow for the Department of Transportation to replace a culvert at the Clubfoot Creek crossing.

The county said that customers on Ball Farm Road should not be affected by this.

Afterward, people will be asked to boil their water in case there is any bacteria in the water.

