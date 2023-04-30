Victim identified in 6th homicide this year in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - According to Windsor Police Chief Justin Jackson, Richard Callender was shot and killed last night.

Jackson says it happened around 9:30pm at a home located at 601 Ghent Street in Windsor.

He says Derrick Vaughan was also shot at the scene but is expected to recover.

Jackson says the SBI is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Department (252) 794-3121.

This marks the 6th homicide since the start of 2023, with the first happening back in February after deputies say 80-year-old Lan Rawls was fatally stabbed.

On Saturday, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Ayanna Wilson with voluntary manslaughter for the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Corey Mitchell.

