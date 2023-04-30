Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Severe storms this evening, conditions clearing before midnight

Scattered showers, gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado can not be ruled out
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers and storms across the region continue to move quickly towards the coast over the next few hours. Areas along the sounds and Outer Banks has the greatest risk for seeing a few damaging wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph, hail, and heavy rain. One or two storms may produce an isolated tornadoes

Once that round moves off the coast, we’ll see a high pressure system come in, keeping us sunny for the next several days. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest, blowing in at 10 to 20 mph each afternoon from Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoons while overnight lows will drop in to the 40s and 50s.

-Coastal Flood Advisory will continue to be in effect for those along the coast until Monday at 2 a.m.

-Wind Advisory continuing through Sunday night at 10 p.m. for sustained winds coming up from the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected for the following areas: East Carteret County, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

