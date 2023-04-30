POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Police here in the East are investigating after they say a person was shot and killed this evening.

Windsor Police say they responded to a shooting on Ghent Street late Saturday night.

Chief Justin Jackson told WITN that one person was shot and killed.

This is the second shooting death in Bertie County today.

WITN is currently working to find more information, stay with us on air and online as this story develops.

