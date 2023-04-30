Advertise With Us
POLICE: Person shot and killed in Windsor

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Police here in the East are investigating after they say a person was shot and killed this evening.

Windsor Police say they responded to a shooting on Ghent Street late Saturday night.

Chief Justin Jackson told WITN that one person was shot and killed.

This is the second shooting death in Bertie County today.

WITN is currently working to find more information, stay with us on air and online as this story develops.

