Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe storms & coastal flooding for Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For what feels like the 20th weekend in a row, we’ll see storms move through Eastern NC.

This storm pattern will be different than previous runs, as we’ll feel the impacts from a warm front and cold front. The first round of severe storms moved in from the south to the north after midnight with the flow of storms continuing throughout the day along with a severe threat. The biggest threats in the late morning hours will be tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. Once we get to sunrise, the pattern will calm down slightly only to pick back up again by lunchtime. The biggest threat with this second round of storms will be damaging wind gusts. Timing on these storms will be stretched between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once that round moves off the coast, we’ll see a high pressure system come in, keeping us sunny for the next four days. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest, blowing in at 10 to 20 mph each afternoon from Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoons while overnight lows will dip in to the 40s and 50s.

We also have a few advisories to let you know about:

-Coastal Flood Advisory will continue to be in effect for those along the coast until Monday at 2 a.m. Torrential downpours could have rainfall amounts of 1-2″.

-Wind Advisory continuing through Sunday night at 10 p.m. for sustained winds coming up from the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected for the following areas: East Carteret County, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island.

The main threat is the potential for strong damaging wind gusts with an isolated tornado or possibly large hail from Sunday afternoon into the evening. In terms of winds gusts, ENC could see up to 45-50 mph particular along the coast.

