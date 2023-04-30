Advertise With Us
Greenville to host Baby Jamboree 2023

(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. – On Sunday, April 30, 2023, the public is invited to the Pitt County Baby Jamboree at the Greenville Convention Center at 303 Greenville Boulevard.

Organizers say the event is designed to help improve the health of infants and children through the promotion of available resources to expectant and new parents, individuals who are planning a pregnancy, grandparents and caregivers in Pitt County.

The maternity fair will feature health exhibits, items for purchase and a maternity and children’s clothing fashion show featuring Noah’s Nook Boutique, Miah Baby Company and Hope of Glory.

The fair will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and is free and open to the public.

The Baby Jamboree - Maternity Fair is sponsored by the Pitt Infant Mortality Prevention Advisory Council (PIMPAC), the Pitt County Health Department, Triple P - Positive Parenting Program and the Greenville Convention Center.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Hardee at 252-902-2424 or jennifer.hardee@pittcountync.gov.

