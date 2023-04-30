Great Lakes Fire Update: 32,400 acres burned, 45% contained

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Croatan National Forest officials have released an update on the Great Lakes Fire that has burned through Craven County and surrounding areas for over a week.

The Great Lakes Fire, located within Croatan National Forest, one mile South-Southeast of New Bern, started on April 19th. The fire is slightly more contained at 45% with fighters having more success towards the northwest part of the fire. Fire officials say that 219 total personnel has been used to fight the fire including helicopters, tractors and airplanes. According to the statement, they suspect a person to have started the fire and that the cause is under investigation.

Maps show fighters are working in from the northwest to contain the fire. (NC National Croatan Forest)

Officials say today’s weather with the expected rain should prevent growth of the fire. Fire behavior Analyst, Greg Titus, said “Today is a day of zeros, zero rate of spread, zero flame length, zero probability of ignition and zero fire growth.” The area south of Great Lake is still an area of main concern. The fire will continue to smolder and burn in the ground until water penetrates deep enough. The Croatan National Forest including the following detailing efforts to control the fire:

“Firefighters continue to mop up many areas of the fire, including Black Swamp Road. Firefighters are starting a sandbag operation to reinforce the water control structure flooding organic soils in the southern end of the fire. Although we have seen consistent rain over the last few days, it is not enough to saturate the soil and put out the fire. This flooding operation is critical to raising the water table and putting out the fire. Road crews continue to use gravel to improve Mattocks Road and Bender Road. Firefighters will continue to identify additional suppression and repair needs using drones and infrared technology.”

