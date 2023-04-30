First Alert Weather Day: Storms Still Expected This Afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Like Friday, the sunshine we’re seeing early this afternoon doesn’t mean we’re done with today’s threat. The afternoon hours were always the best chance of seeing severe weather. A severe thunderstorm watch could be issued later this afternoon for most of ENC. The tornado threat has decreased, but high winds are still expected with some storms. Not everyone is seeing sun, heavy rain continues on the Outer Banks where they could easily pick up a few inches of rain in just a couple of hours.

Through 5-6PM, storms will move in from the southwest. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are expected with a few storms able to produce severe wind gusts near or over 60 mph. Hail and tornadoes aren’t high threats but we can’t rule them out. Continue to pay attention to the weather until storms pass your area later today.

Be sure to download the WITN First Alert Weather APP, stay tuned to WITN-TV, and witn.com for latest information.

