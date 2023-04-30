First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Rain & Severe Storms Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a low pressure system set to sweep over the East, severe weather is back in the forecast. There will be two rounds of storms that impact ENC. The first arrived shortly after midnight on Sunday and will continue through sunrise, powered by an incoming warm front. The storms will be mostly scattered rather than riding along a singular line. Wind gusts and tornadoes will be the main threats with this first severe wave, and because of the timing (again, before dawn) it is very important you have a way to receive weather alerts overnight (WITN Weather app is free to download).

We’ll see a lull in the storm activity for a few hours once the sun rises. By lunchtime, our next round of severe storms will be upon us. The good news with the second round will be the more limited chance for tornadoes. The other piece of good news is that depending on the track of the low, it may not impact everyone. As of Saturday night, the low is projected to move directly across ENC. This would put the area for greatest severe weather risk along and east of Highway 17 from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m. During this time period, damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat.

Rainfall totals for the day will likely be between 0.75″ to 1.5″ for most. Because our soil is already saturated from recent storms, this could lead to localized flooding for some. Coastal flooding will also be an issue as winds push tides up an additional 1-2 feet. High tide for most beaches between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and again between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Note that a Coastal Flooding Advisory will be in effect starting at 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Sunday particularly for West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties. Also, a Wind Advisory has been issued for down east Carteret county, Ocracoke and the Hatteras Islands.

SPC THREAT (4.30.2023) (WITN)

Be sure to download the WITN First Alert Weather APP, stay tuned to WITN-TV, and witn.com for latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.