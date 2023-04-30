Advertise With Us
Conley alums Holton Ahlers and CJ Johnson sign UDFA with Seattle, Mitchell to Baltimore UDFA

No ECU Pirates drafted in 2023 NFL Draft
ECU Pro Day Holton Ahlers
ECU Pro Day Holton Ahlers(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three of ECU’s star offensive football players announced on social media on Saturday night they have signed as Undrafted Free Agents with NFL teams.

D.H. Conley grad Holton Ahlers shared he has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. The former ECU quarterback really impressed in his senior bowl games and on his pro day.

Fellow DH Conley alum C.J. Johnson also signed with Seattle UDFA. The wide out has been a duo with Ahlers since high school and shined together at ECU. Now a chance to take it to the pros.

Running back Keaton Mitchell shared he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keaton hit good times at the NFL Combine and had a good showing at ECU Pro Day as well.

We will continue to update as signings are announced.

