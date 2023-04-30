Conley alums Holton Ahlers and CJ Johnson sign UDFA with Seattle, Mitchell to Baltimore UDFA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three of ECU’s star offensive football players announced on social media on Saturday night they have signed as Undrafted Free Agents with NFL teams.

D.H. Conley grad Holton Ahlers shared he has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. The former ECU quarterback really impressed in his senior bowl games and on his pro day.

God is good ❤️ I’m a Seahawk… Let’s work!!! @Seahawks — Holton Ahlers (@holtahlers12) April 30, 2023

Fellow DH Conley alum C.J. Johnson also signed with Seattle UDFA. The wide out has been a duo with Ahlers since high school and shined together at ECU. Now a chance to take it to the pros.

Running back Keaton Mitchell shared he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keaton hit good times at the NFL Combine and had a good showing at ECU Pro Day as well.

We will continue to update as signings are announced.

