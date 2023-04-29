Weather conditions cut day two of Farmville Dogwood Festival short

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some of you in the east know it’s that time of year again for the Farmville Dogwood Festival. It got underway earlier this week and continued Friday, but unfortunately, the fun was cut short due to weather conditions.

Despite the rain, people were still busy enjoying every minute possible until the rides had to be shut down.

Kids could be seen screaming to the top of their lungs while riding some of the best rides they say the Dogwood Festival has to offer.

Funnel cake powder covered many kids’ hands as they sipped on ice-cold lemonade or their favorite soda. While the little ones were off loading up on sugar, parents could enjoy some of the live music.

For some, the Dogwood Festival is a one-time experience but not for regulars who live around the block like Amy Morgan, Jamie Hinson, and their six-year-old son.

“We don’t have to worry about parking, we can come and go as we please,” Morgan said. “With a six-year-old, it’s a good feature to walk out to and see.”

Hinson added to that by saying “I’m trying to build these memories in his head,” he said. “The feeling of fun and love, hoping to instill that in him like my parents did for me.”

The Farmville Dogwood Festival will continue Saturday and Sunday.

