Some personnel released as Great Lakes fire now 40% contained

This photo was taken on April 21st.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Craven County, N.C. (WITN) - According to the U.S. Forest Service, Friday night’s thunderstorms impacted the Great Lakes fire by bringing additional rainfall and increasing containment to 40% and 32,400 acres.

As a result, they say some personnel and equipment are being released from the incident.

They say the rain along with higher relative humidity and significant cloud cover, will inhibit fire spread and behavior.

The U.S. Forest Service told those attending a public information meeting on Tuesday in New Bern that the Great Lakes Fire could burn until mid-June.

The Great Lakes Fire, located within Croatan National Forest, one mile South-Southeast of New Bern, started on April 19th.

The fire is suspected to be man-made and is still under investigation.

No structures are currently being threatened by the fire.

