SHERIFF: Rocky Mount man murdered in Virginia

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to reports of shots fired...
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Newberry Lane at the Redpoint apartment complex around Midnight on April 15th.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Harrisonburg, V.A. (WITN) - A man here in the East has been identified as a victim in a fatal shooting in Virginia.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Newberry Lane at the Redpoint apartment complex around Midnight on April 15th.

As WHSV reports, the RCSO identified one of the men fatally shot as 22-year-old D’angelo Gracy, of Rocky Mount.

Police say there had been a party at the home and that two men were shot, both were pronounced dead at the scene inside of the home, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the RCSO, both were not students at JMU, and there is reportedly no suspect in custody as of right now. The RCSO says there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community, and it seems to have stemmed from an incident at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

