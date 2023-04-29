Rising sea levels are negatively impacting some coastal septic systems, and the issue could soon get even worse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rising sea levels can mean trouble for coastal septic tanks, otherwise known as onsite wastewater treatment systems.

“Septic systems will be buried about 2 to 3 feet deep but if the water table is very close to the surface within 5 feet, it starts to threaten those systems because unsaturated soil starts to get saturated and the unsaturated soils is what’s needed to treat the waste,” says ECU Coastal Studies Associate Professor, Michael O’Driscoll.

Without unsaturated soil, it can cause unpleasant problems for homeowners.

O’Driscoll says, “The groundwater is really close to the surface, some of that waste can come up to the surface so that starts to be a hazard and the other thing is, when groundwater starts to flood these systems, the groundwater near the coast can rise as sea levels rise, some of the waste can not only come out but also back up into people’s homes.”

However, coastal experts like O’Driscoll say there are ways to combat the issue. “You can elevate the drain field for the septic system so they call those mounded systems and basically what you can do is create more unsaturated soils by creating a mound of soils to use for the drain field.”

NC Coastal Federation Resilience/Climate Adaption Coordinator, Chris Baillie, also says being in the proper position as a state is vital to make a positive impact in climate change.

“Some challenges ahead but with tremendous opportunities both by all the partnerships we have to enhance community resilience and natural habitats which then provides all those benefits back to the communities. North Carolina really is in the right position to make major strides in climate change including sea level rise.”

Researchers from the North Carolina DEQ say Nags Head has a long record of groundwater level data that they are now researching to see how groundwater changes affect septic tanks.

According to new research, in North Carolina the sea is rising faster than in most other parts of the united states, and faster than what most scientists had expected.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.