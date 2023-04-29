Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

PCC baseball wraps up regular season with home games

Playoffs start next week
PCC baseball wraps up regular season with home games
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College baseball wrapping up its regular season against Southeastern Community College

Bulldogs got the scoring going and built up a solid lead as Edenton Holmes grad Chris Morris doubles in a pair of runs. Rose grad Ryker Galaska one of them.

Then a fielders choice brings in J.H. Rose grad Caleb May PCC got up 5-0. We’ll post final scores when available.

The Region 10 playoffs start next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Ervin Waters Eboni Bridges
Two charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Lenoir County Jail
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide

Latest News

ECU baseball walks off in game one
12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane in suspended Friday game on walk-off, drop game two
Carolina Panthers draft NC State lineman Zavala in 4th round
Panthers take NC State lineman Zavala in fourth round, UNC and Wake Forest players taken day three of NFL Draft
Local high school football players showoff skills at HBCU combine
HBCU combine held in Winterville to showcase local high school football players
UNC receiver Josh Downs taken in third round of NFL Draft
North Carolina star receiver Downs taken on day two in NFL Draft