PCC baseball wraps up regular season with home games
Playoffs start next week
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College baseball wrapping up its regular season against Southeastern Community College
Bulldogs got the scoring going and built up a solid lead as Edenton Holmes grad Chris Morris doubles in a pair of runs. Rose grad Ryker Galaska one of them.
Then a fielders choice brings in J.H. Rose grad Caleb May PCC got up 5-0. We’ll post final scores when available.
The Region 10 playoffs start next week.
