Panthers take NC State lineman Zavala in fourth round, UNC and Wake Forest players taken day three of NFL Draft

Mitchell shares he is signing undrafted with Baltimore.
Carolina Panthers draft NC State lineman Zavala in 4th round
Carolina Panthers draft NC State lineman Zavala in 4th round(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The final day of the NFL draft saw the Carolina Panthers take NC State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala in the fourth round. He played along side last year’s top pick Ikey Ekwonu with the Pack. They are reunited in the NFL.

The Panthers wrapped up their draft with Florida State safety Jammie Robinson in the fifth round.

In the fifth round, UNC had lineman Asim Richards taken by Dallas.

Wake Forest star wide receiver A.T. Perry went in the sixth round to New Orleans.

UNC had a few players taken in the 7th round. Wide receiver Antoine Green by the Detroit Lions.

Defensive lineman Ray Vohasek by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ECU running back Keaton Mitchell shared on social media he is signing undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

