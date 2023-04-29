Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the mix of sun & clouds before stormy Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Foggy morning turns to a cloudy afternoon with a few sprinkles on Saturday for a high of 81F.

So if you’re looking for the best day to check out the Farmville Dogwood Festival then today is your day!

DOGWOOD FEST. (4.29.2023) (WITN)

Storms will move through ENC in the overnight leading into Sunday starting around midnight primarily along the southern coast first then moving inland. By 3 a.m., we’ll all be seeing storms bringing rumbles of thunder, lightning, possibly hail or even turning potentially severe with a tornado.

Just take a look at the winds that we may see! There’s a chance to have 53-mph wind gusts along the coast and inland at 31-mph in the early morning on Sunday.

FUTURE WIND GUSTS (4.29.2023) (WITN)

WIND GUSTS 7:30 am (WITN)

Round #1 of storms should be over by about 7 a.m. and ENC will just see cloudy skies for a little bit.

Storms will return to the coast around 8:30 a.m. then the next batch of storms inland will be around 1:30 p.m.

These storms will be more isolated and short-lived throughout the afternoon officially leaving the area by 6:30 p.m. High of 77F.

Once the second round of storms is out of our area, the remaining clouds will clear paving the way for a very sunny Monday with a high of 72F.

Monday kicks off a week full of sunshine in the low 70s with your next chance for rain being next Friday.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.