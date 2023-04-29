HBCU combine held in Winterville to showcase local high school football players

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The second year they’ve had the HBCU football combine with coaches on hand to see some of the east’s players show off their skills. Around 40 kids from schools like Farmville Central, Greene Central, South Central, and Wilson Fike on hand. Farmville’s Alex Moye ran multiple 4.29 second forty yard dashes. A great opportunity for local kids to get noticed.

“They are showcasing their talents both off the field and on the field. Good education on what it takes to be a good NCAA athlete,” says organizer Kendrick Parker, “We’re just excited these HBCU coaches are here. They are getting to see the talent first hand.”

