First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Rain and Severe Storms Sunday

Rogue Tornado Warning Possible Along the Coast Tonight Before More Severe Weather on Sunday
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential(WITN Weather)
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Severe weather chances are rising for Sunday and could get a little taste of severe weather as early as tonight. A system very similar to how Friday played out will move through bringing more heavy rain and scattered strong to severe storms from midnight Sunday morning through the afternoon.

WITN FAWD 4/30
WITN FAWD 4/30(WITN)

There’s nothing to worry about during the day on Saturday or even through the evening. The first wave of heavy rain starts to roll through around midnight. Unlike Friday morning’s rain, this will have some instability already with it along the coast. Severe wind gusts or two and even a tornado are possible from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks. Inland areas shouldn’t see a severe threat.

By sunrise, the severe weather environment starts to build even more along the coast and inland. While the coast may stay the most active early, we’re watching inland areas to have the highest severe threat through the afternoon. Wind and tornadoes are the main concern. Storms exit by 6 PM Sunday ending the threat.

Be sure to download the WITN First Alert Weather APP, stay tuned to WITN-TV, and witn.com for latest information.

