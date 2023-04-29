First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Rain and Severe Storms Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Severe weather chances are rising for Sunday and could get a little taste of severe weather as early as tonight. A system very similar to how Friday played out will move through bringing more heavy rain and scattered strong to severe storms from midnight Sunday morning through the afternoon.

There’s nothing to worry about during the day on Saturday or even through the evening. The first wave of heavy rain starts to roll through around midnight. Unlike Friday morning’s rain, this will have some instability already with it along the coast. Severe wind gusts or two and even a tornado are possible from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks. Inland areas shouldn’t see a severe threat.

By sunrise, the severe weather environment starts to build even more along the coast and inland. While the coast may stay the most active early, we’re watching inland areas to have the highest severe threat through the afternoon. Wind and tornadoes are the main concern. Storms exit by 6 PM Sunday ending the threat.

