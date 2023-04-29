Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fatal morning shooting in Bertie County; fifth homicide this year

A county in the east is dealing with gun violence once again after a fatal morning shooting.
A county in the east is dealing with gun violence once again after a fatal morning shooting.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county in the east’s string of gun violence continues after a fatal morning shooting.

In a statement released on Facebook by Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin, he revealed that officers responded to a call about a deadly shooting. Ruffin said the shooting happened around 6:00 A.M on Saturday, April 29 on Freeman Street in Powellsville.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin releases an update on Facebook about a deadly morning...
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin releases an update on Facebook about a deadly morning shooting in Powellsville.(NA)

In his statement, Ruffin said that a person has been arrested for questioning in connection to the shooting and that more details will be released later today. It marks the fifth homicide since the start of 2023, with the first happening back in February after deputies say 80-year-old Lan Rawls was fatally stabbed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Ervin Waters Eboni Bridges
Two charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Lenoir County Jail
Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children on fire.
Significant damage in morning fire at Morehead City clinic

Latest News

NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Enjoy the mix of sun & clouds before stormy Sunday
First Alert Forecast For April 29, 2023
First Alert Forecast For April 29, 2023
NCEL 04-28-2023
NCEL 04-28-2023
MegaMillions 4-21-23
Megamillions 4-28-23