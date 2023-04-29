Fatal morning shooting in Bertie County; fifth homicide this year

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county in the east’s string of gun violence continues after a fatal morning shooting.

In a statement released on Facebook by Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin, he revealed that officers responded to a call about a deadly shooting. Ruffin said the shooting happened around 6:00 A.M on Saturday, April 29 on Freeman Street in Powellsville.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin releases an update on Facebook about a deadly morning shooting in Powellsville. (NA)

In his statement, Ruffin said that a person has been arrested for questioning in connection to the shooting and that more details will be released later today. It marks the fifth homicide since the start of 2023, with the first happening back in February after deputies say 80-year-old Lan Rawls was fatally stabbed.

