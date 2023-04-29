ECU and Tulane baseball game suspended by weather in the 7th to be complete on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game with Tulane was delayed by lightning and postponed by rain to be finished on Saturday at 2:30 resuming in the top of the 7th inning.

The Green Wave held a 9-6 lead with two runners in scoring position when the game was called.

The Pirates scored three runs in the first and had the lead 4-2 in the 5th when the Tulane offense started hitting the ball out of the yard. Teo Banks hit a pair of monster home runs as they got up 8-4.

There was a lengthy delay in hopes of finishing the game Friday night but will instead complete it on Saturday. The two were already slated to play two on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.