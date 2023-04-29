Advertise With Us
ECU and Tulane baseball game suspended by weather in the 7th to be complete on Saturday

Green Wave lead 9-6 in the 7th
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game with Tulane was delayed by lightning and postponed by rain to be finished on Saturday at 2:30 resuming in the top of the 7th inning.

The Green Wave held a 9-6 lead with two runners in scoring position when the game was called.

The Pirates scored three runs in the first and had the lead 4-2 in the 5th when the Tulane offense started hitting the ball out of the yard. Teo Banks hit a pair of monster home runs as they got up 8-4.

There was a lengthy delay in hopes of finishing the game Friday night but will instead complete it on Saturday. The two were already slated to play two on Saturday afternoon.

