City of Greenville approves letter of intent to bring in Coastal Plain League baseball team

Plan to bring team to Guy Smith Stadium in 2024
City working to bring college summer team to town
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Guy Smith Stadium moving closer this week to becoming home to a Costal Plain Baseball League team. Greenville City Council moved send a Letter of Intent to move forward.

It would take about a million dollars in upgrades to the park and they hope to do it to have a team in for the 2024 season.

“We’ll probably have to move the foul poles out a little bit to be able to accommodate college baseball players. We’ll have to add some additional seating. I believe the average attendance for the Coastal Plain League is about 1250 per game,” says Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, “Also, we’ll have to have revenue so we’ll bring in a beer garden or something like that.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

