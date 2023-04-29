City of Greenville approves letter of intent to bring in Coastal Plain League baseball team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Guy Smith Stadium moving closer this week to becoming home to a Costal Plain Baseball League team. Greenville City Council moved send a Letter of Intent to move forward.

It would take about a million dollars in upgrades to the park and they hope to do it to have a team in for the 2024 season.

“We’ll probably have to move the foul poles out a little bit to be able to accommodate college baseball players. We’ll have to add some additional seating. I believe the average attendance for the Coastal Plain League is about 1250 per game,” says Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, “Also, we’ll have to have revenue so we’ll bring in a beer garden or something like that.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.