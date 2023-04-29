Bertie County home with 3-year-old inside, hit by bullets.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Bertie County mother says she was sitting in her parent’s living room when someone started shooting at their house.

A quiet Tuesday night at a home off of Jeff White Road in Merry Hill was interrupted by gunfire and screams. Charita Jackson says she was watching TV with her 3-year-old son when it happened.

“I heard the ‘pop pop pop’ I just said ‘get down get down.’ I actually had to grab him and put him down on the floor,” Jackson said.

Several bullet holes can be seen in the window and on the roof of the home. Jackson says not only was her son in harm’s way but her elderly parents as well.

“I managed to crawl to get to the back to check on my parents and they really didn’t hear it,” Jackson said.

Jackson says she’s lived in Bertie County for more than 40 years and has never experienced anything like this before. In April, there were three deadly shootings in Bertie County.

Though no one was hurt in this shooting, Jackson’s sister, Demetria Futrell is demanding change.

“I want something done,” Futrell said. “We want something done. I’m not bringing this up just for my parents. I know so many families that have lost family members. We could’ve been one of those families. I’m just glad that we know God.”

WITN reached out to Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin to confirm that this shooting did happen and he refused to do so.

Earlier this month Ricky Gilliam was shot multiple times at his home on Governor’s Road, and a few days later, Horace Lassiter, Jr. was gunned down outside his home on East Church Street in Lewiston Woodville.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

