Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children on fire.
Significant damage in morning fire at Morehead City clinic
Ervin Waters Eboni Bridges
Two charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Lenoir County Jail

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
NCEL 04-28-2023
NCEL 04-28-2023
MegaMillions 4-21-23
Megamillions 4-28-23