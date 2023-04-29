12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane in suspended Friday game on walk-off, drop game two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU and Tulane baseball series saw game one suspended by lightning Friday night. After getting down 10-6 on Saturday they Pirates completed the game with a walk-off 2-run single by Lane Hoover to take it 11-10.

Nate Chrismon somehow avoided a tag a the plate and after review safe call was upheld for the win. The Pirates snapped a four game losing streak with the comeback victory. Teo Banks the story for the Green Wave. He hit three homers in the game. Two Friday and on Saturday.

The Green Wave stormed back to take game three 8-0. A pair of early homers by Tulane gave them the lead. Simon Baumgardt’s two-run shot got them up 5-0 in the early going.

We will update the script with game three information. First pitch is slated for 7:40 PM.

