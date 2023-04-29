Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane in suspended Friday game on walk-off, drop game two

Lane Hoover 2-run walk-off single takes game one
12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Tulane in suspended Friday game on walk-off, drop game two
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU and Tulane baseball series saw game one suspended by lightning Friday night. After getting down 10-6 on Saturday they Pirates completed the game with a walk-off 2-run single by Lane Hoover to take it 11-10.

Nate Chrismon somehow avoided a tag a the plate and after review safe call was upheld for the win. The Pirates snapped a four game losing streak with the comeback victory. Teo Banks the story for the Green Wave. He hit three homers in the game. Two Friday and on Saturday.

The Green Wave stormed back to take game three 8-0. A pair of early homers by Tulane gave them the lead. Simon Baumgardt’s two-run shot got them up 5-0 in the early going.

We will update the script with game three information. First pitch is slated for 7:40 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Ervin Waters Eboni Bridges
Two charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Lenoir County Jail
Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call around 6:00 A.M. that...
Woman charged in early morning Bertie County homicide

Latest News

Pitt CC baseball
PCC baseball wraps up regular season with home games
Carolina Panthers draft NC State lineman Zavala in 4th round
Panthers take NC State lineman Zavala in fourth round, UNC and Wake Forest players taken day three of NFL Draft
Local high school football players showoff skills at HBCU combine
HBCU combine held in Winterville to showcase local high school football players
UNC receiver Josh Downs taken in third round of NFL Draft
North Carolina star receiver Downs taken on day two in NFL Draft