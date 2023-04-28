Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Evening Storms, Quiet Saturday, Active Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Warm front this morning pushed out the rain and brought in warmer and more humid air.

We hit the 80s despite morning rain and we’ll likely do it again Saturday. For the rest of the evening, we’ll stay warm and humid. A few more downpours can’t be ruled out until midnight and there’s still the very low chance a storm or two could have hail or wind with it. Not everyone will see rain or even severe weather tonight.

Saturday is our break from any active weather. Highs get back to around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. One or two showers may bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. It’s nice weather for the beach. Just make sure you’re being careful in the water. Rip current risk is high along the Outer Banks and moderate for the Crystal Coast.

Active weather returns on Sunday and will look a lot like Friday. Rain with pockets of heavier rain begins early in the morning. A strong to severe storm will be possible along the coast. After that rain moves out, another round is possible around lunch into the afternoon. A few more strong to severe storms look possible if we become unstable in-between rounds. Due to all the moving pieces, we still think the threat looks very low and any severe weather stays isolated. Most didn’t see enough rain on Friday to worry about flash flooding with Sunday’s round, but we’ll watch it. Stay tuned to the forecast through the weekend.

