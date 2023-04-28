Advertise With Us
WITN’s Natalie Parsons highlights the 34th Annual Farmville Dogwood Festival

Day #1 is just a glimpse of some of the fun on the way for this festive weekend
FARMVILLE DOGWOOD FESTIVAL
FARMVILLE DOGWOOD FESTIVAL(WITN)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Day #1 of the 34th Annual Farmville Dogwood Festival has kicked off and it’s already proving to be even better than last years!

WITN’s Natalie Parsons was there for the festival’s “soft opening” and shares some of the highlights that you can experience through Sunday:

From getting the 4-1-1 on this year’s festivities from the Festival’s Chairman Dan Taylor, eating some fiery food cooked by the Farmville Fire Department, enjoying the tunes of North Carolina natives 2Digh4, and taking to the skies on the Fun Tilt...

WITN - ENC AT THREE

There is something for everyone!

For the 34th Annual Farmville Dogwood Festival’s FULL schedule: CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

